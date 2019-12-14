WC cops on high alert amid fears of more violence after Staggie murder

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
Go

WC cops on high alert amid fears of more violence after Staggie murder

The MEC says police will remain on high alert to prevent any flare-up of gang-related shootings in Cape Town.

Former Hard Livings Gang boss Rashied Staggie was charged with theft at the Cape Town Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Former Hard Livings Gang boss Rashied Staggie was charged with theft at the Cape Town Magistrates Court. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
5 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm following the murder of former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie.

The notorious gang leader was gunned outside his Salt River home on Friday morning.

Fritz believes calm needs to be restored the affected communities.

The MEC says police will remain on high alert to prevent any flare-up of gang-related shootings in Cape Town.

Staggie was apparently shot in the head several times before he died while on his way to hospital.

Fritz’s spokesperson Cayla Murray says community policing forums are ready to assists.

“Saps have informed me that they are on high alert following the death of Staggie. I call on all neighbourhood watches, community policing fora and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm.”

She says they will use all resources at their disposal to keep those innocent safe.

At this stage, no arrests have been made in connection with Staggie’s murder and the motive for the shooting also remains unclear.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA