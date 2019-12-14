WC cops on high alert amid fears of more violence after Staggie murder
The MEC says police will remain on high alert to prevent any flare-up of gang-related shootings in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called for calm following the murder of former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie.
The notorious gang leader was gunned outside his Salt River home on Friday morning.
Fritz believes calm needs to be restored the affected communities.
Staggie was apparently shot in the head several times before he died while on his way to hospital.
Fritz’s spokesperson Cayla Murray says community policing forums are ready to assists.
“Saps have informed me that they are on high alert following the death of Staggie. I call on all neighbourhood watches, community policing fora and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm.”
She says they will use all resources at their disposal to keep those innocent safe.
At this stage, no arrests have been made in connection with Staggie’s murder and the motive for the shooting also remains unclear.
