Sama warns public against judging doctors embroiled in negligence case
Earlier this week, a warrant of arrest was issued for a paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association (Sama) has cautioned the public against litigating in the media, while investigations looking into a negligence case involving two Johannesburg doctors are underway.
The association says it's important that the cases are investigated property to ensure they are not repeated in the future.
The pair is facing culpable homicide charges after Zayyaan's lung collapsed.
He subsequently died while in the intensive care unit in October at Netcare's Park Lane clinic.
A total of 21 families have come forward to sue doctors.
The association’s Dr Angelique Coetzee said, “Sama is not taking a stance and saying we need to defend doctors above everything else. What we are saying is that let the process take the correct course and don’t judge both doctors without having the correct facts.”
