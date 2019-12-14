Refugees living at CT church back in court in January 2020

Six hundred foreign nationals are living on the pavement, after city told court it can’t offer alternative accommodation following xenophobic attacks.

CAPE TOWN – Refugees living at a church in cape town CBD are expected back in court in January.

They appeared in the Western Cape high court in Friday. Earlier this week the court heard an application for an urgent interdict against the foreign nationals.

The City applied to the court to compel the foreigners to stop conducting any form of sit-in protests in streets surrounding the church.

Two meetings were held this week with the refugees, City of Cape Town and the home affairs department.

They were supposed to find solutions, but were deadlocked.

The City said in court that it has no alternative accommodation for the 600 refugees. Foreign nationals are living on the pavement, where they sleep, cook and clean themselves.

They have been there since they were evicted from the Waldorf Arcade where the united nations refugee agency is based.

They have asked the agency for weeks to assist them to leave the country.

The matter has been postponed to January so that the refugees can file responding affidavits regarding harassment and intimidation.