Motorists warned to obey road rules as holiday traffic spike begins

Gauteng traffic police say they are on high alert as thousands of people are already making their way to various destinations for festive season.

FILE: Gauteng traffic police officers are stopping motorists during roadblocks. Picture: EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With high traffic volumes expected to peak on the country's major routes from Saturday officials say they remain on high alert.

Thousands of people are already making their way to various destinations for festive season.

Officials say the focus for this year’s road safety campaign includes addressing unroadworthy vehicles and clamping down on drunk driver in an effort to reduce road fatalities.

The Gauteng traffic department's Obed Sibasa said, “Gauteng traffic police are on high alert monitoring national, provincial and local routes – anticipate provincial, inter-provincial and roving road blocks. Also, expect to be stopped, searched and have your vehicle inspected. We are out in numbers to ensure road users comply.”

