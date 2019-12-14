‘I hope other PP’s won't have to deal with what I've been through’ - Mkhwebane
Mkhwebane says she has faced daily harassment, and claims journalists have been tasked to quote "deal with her" over questionable judgements.
JOHANNESBURG – Public protector Adovcate Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the country appears to be faced with a constitutional crisis.
The high court in Pretoria on Friday dismissed her application to appeal an earlier order in the Estina Dairy Farm matter.
The court found her office liable for 85% of the da and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s (Casac) legal costs.
She was also ordered to pay 7.5% of the costs out of her own pocket.
Mkhwebane says she will petition the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear her application to avoid footing the bill.
in a series of tweets, Mkhwebane says she hopes no other public protector will have to deal with what she has been through.
I hope other PP’s won't have to deal with what I've been through; harrassed daily including my family; certain journalists tasked to deal with me and questionable judgements. It looks like we are faced with a constitutional crisis. Never thought I'd see this post 1994— Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) December 13, 2019
