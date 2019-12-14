View all in Latest
Graca Machel steps down as UCT chancellor

Machel says she wishes she could have made better progress in the fight against gendered violence on the university campus.

FILE: Graca Machel, who has held the position of UCT Chancellor for 20 years, will be replaced by business person Precious Moloi-Motsepe in 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
FILE: Graca Machel, who has held the position of UCT Chancellor for 20 years, will be replaced by business person Precious Moloi-Motsepe in 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
8 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Graça Machel has stepped down as the University of Cape Town's (UCT) chancellor.

Machel has occupied the position for 20 years.

The humanitarian was honoured at a special graduation ceremony this week.

Machel says one of her regrets is the lack of transformation around gender based violence.

She wishes she could have made better progress in the fight against gendered violence on the university campus.

Speaking at the ceremony...Machel recalled the murder and rape UCT student of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

“This is a societal problem. The fact that she was one of our own, it was to leave that responsibility to say we have to take up the transformation of relations between men and women – which is a global challenge.”

Businesswoman, Precious Moloi-Motsepe will assume the role of the university’s chancellor next year.

