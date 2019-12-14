WATCH LIVE: Malema begins addressing delegates, will deliver political report

Julius Malema is cheered on by a roaring crowd as he makes his way to the stage to deliver the political report at the congress.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has begun addressing delegates gathered at Nasrec in Soweto for the party’s second national elective congress on Saturday.

He says it is through this assembly that will judge if we have achieved the tasks we have set for ourselves.

Among those present at the event are leaders of the biggest soccer teams in the country, Kaizer Motuang and Irvin Khoza, and the leader of mining union Amcu – Joseph Mathunjwa.

Malema also paid homage to late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Earlier, outgoing EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has thanked South Africans who have been choosing the eff since it first contested elections in 2014.

The party, which is only six years old has grown significantly since its formation in comparison with other ANC break-away parties such as Cope and Agang which have barely survived beyond their infancy.

Mpofu says the leadership of the EFF will account to the elective conference for its performance over the past five years.