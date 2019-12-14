WATCH LIVE: Malema begins addressing delegates, will deliver political report
Julius Malema is cheered on by a roaring crowd as he makes his way to the stage to deliver the political report at the congress.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has begun addressing delegates gathered at Nasrec in Soweto for the party’s second national elective congress on Saturday.
Malema was cheered on by a roaring crowd as he makes his way to the stage to deliver the political report at the congress.
He says it is through this assembly that will judge if we have achieved the tasks we have set for ourselves.
Among those present at the event are leaders of the biggest soccer teams in the country, Kaizer Motuang and Irvin Khoza, and the leader of mining union Amcu – Joseph Mathunjwa.
Malema also paid homage to late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart, Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Earlier, outgoing EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu has thanked South Africans who have been choosing the eff since it first contested elections in 2014.
The party, which is only six years old has grown significantly since its formation in comparison with other ANC break-away parties such as Cope and Agang which have barely survived beyond their infancy.
Mpofu says the leadership of the EFF will account to the elective conference for its performance over the past five years.
More in Local
-
Refugees living at CT church back in court in January 2020
-
Sama warns public against judging doctors embroiled in negligence case
-
Motorists warned to obey road rules as holiday traffic spike begins
-
'Daily Maverick is not a media platform' - Floyd Shivambu
-
Five years of thirst: The Eastern Cape battles brutal drought
-
‘I hope other PP’s won't have to deal with what I've been through’ - Mkhwebane
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.