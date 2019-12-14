EFF second elective congress gets underway today
The party has thus far enjoyed some semblance of unity in comparison to other ANC breakaways, but with reports of intense leadership contestation, cracks may emerge.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters’ second elective national congress gets underway on Saturday morning in Nasrec, Johannesburg where over 3,000 delegates are expected to vote for new leaders and pass resolutions on key policy issues.
The six-year-old party has thus far enjoyed some semblance of unity in comparison to other African National Congress (ANC) breakaways.
However, with reports of intense leadership contestation and the emergence of factions, cracks may emerge.
EFF leader Julius Malema has always appeared to run a tight ship, but if reports leading up to the conference are anything to go by, his position could be contested.
Delegates will nominate top six officials, followed by elections on Saturday night.
However, beyond the appointment of new leaders - the party will also hold debates behind closed doors on possible amendments to the EFF’s structures and constitution among other matters.
The party’s discussion documents suggest that the party should amend its constitution to permit the top six officials to enter contracts, which currently isn’t the case.
It further suggests that regional structures should be done away with and – if the motion does not pass – be retained, but with the condition that they build adequate membership capturing capacity.
The conference ends on Monday.
More in Politics
-
Malema: Daily Maverick is propaganda machinery for the cabal
-
Ramaphosa, Cabinet ministers seeking solution to power crisis
-
Sanef wants MPs to sanction Malema for barring some journos from EFF conference
-
EFF explains where it got R32m for elective conference and it's 'not VBS'
-
Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.