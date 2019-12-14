EFF second elective congress gets underway today

The party has thus far enjoyed some semblance of unity in comparison to other ANC breakaways, but with reports of intense leadership contestation, cracks may emerge.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters’ second elective national congress gets underway on Saturday morning in Nasrec, Johannesburg where over 3,000 delegates are expected to vote for new leaders and pass resolutions on key policy issues.

The six-year-old party has thus far enjoyed some semblance of unity in comparison to other African National Congress (ANC) breakaways.

However, with reports of intense leadership contestation and the emergence of factions, cracks may emerge.

EFF leader Julius Malema has always appeared to run a tight ship, but if reports leading up to the conference are anything to go by, his position could be contested.

Delegates will nominate top six officials, followed by elections on Saturday night.

However, beyond the appointment of new leaders - the party will also hold debates behind closed doors on possible amendments to the EFF’s structures and constitution among other matters.

The party’s discussion documents suggest that the party should amend its constitution to permit the top six officials to enter contracts, which currently isn’t the case.

It further suggests that regional structures should be done away with and – if the motion does not pass – be retained, but with the condition that they build adequate membership capturing capacity.

The conference ends on Monday.