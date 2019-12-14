Cape Roads claim 10 lives since the start of long weekend
With holidaymakers using major routes this festive season, road safety remains at the forefront.
CAPE TOWN - At least 10 people have been killed on Cape roads since the start of this long weekend.
Over the last three weekends, 38 people have lost their lives in accidents on the province's roads.
With many more holiday-goers still planning their long-distance trips, Western Cape traffic officials have urged motorists to exercise caution.
Since the start of this long weekend, Cape roads have claimed 10 lives of which six were pedestrians.
Added to this, 17 drunk drivers were apprehended and 50 speedsters prosecuted.
Near Beaufort West, a driver transporting 14 people had a tyre burst and lost control of the vehicle on Saturday morning.
All occupants were injured.
When another motorist rushed over to help, she was killed by a passing truck.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said drivers must adhere to the rules of the road.
He's urged motorists to ensure they're well-rested before embarking on long-distance trips to not speed or drink and drive.
