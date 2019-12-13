Warmer weather expected for long weekend, WC set for some rain

After almost a week of heavy downpours leading to severe flooding in some parts of the country, the weather service says temperatures will rise.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service says partly cloudy to warm conditions are expected for much of South Africa this coming long weekend.

This comes after almost a week of heavy downpours which led to severe flooding in some parts of the country.

Forecaster Wayne Venter said that residents could look forward to the weekend, as little to no chance of rain was expected for the north-eastern parts of the country.

The weather service said the damp weather conditions which have hindered the start of the festive season is expected to clear up around Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

“Temperatures will be relatively warm this coming weekend over the north-eastern parts. We are looking at temperatures in the high twenties, and even in the lower thirties,” said Venter.

While residents in the interior will be basking in relatively warm conditions this long weekend, Venter said the western parts of the country can expect a cold front from Saturday.

“[They can expect] some light rain tomorrow and Sunday morning in places of the Western Cape, and will be clearing on Monday. But we have another cold front coming on Tuesday night into Wednesday.”

The weather service issued several inclement weather warnings in recent days after heavy rain killed at least two people and left hundreds displaced.