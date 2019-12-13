Vaal Dam levels improve following heavy rains across Gauteng
The DWS said the dam started to show signs of recovery after water levels declined drastically over the past few months.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Thursday said there was a slight improvement in the Vaal Dam levels due to recent heavy rains in Gauteng.
The dam plummeted to below 39% after a series of heatwaves and dry conditions in the province and now stood at 40%.
“Gauteng leads with a significant increase to 111.3%, compared to 88.2% last week. This is within the context that Gauteng dams are significantly smaller than those in the Northern Cape and Free State in terms of volume,” the department said.
