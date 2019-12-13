View all in Latest
Vaal Dam levels improve following heavy rains across Gauteng

The DWS said the dam started to show signs of recovery after water levels declined drastically over the past few months.

FILE: Vaal dam. Picture: EWN
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) on Thursday said there was a slight improvement in the Vaal Dam levels due to recent heavy rains in Gauteng.

The DWS said the dam started to show signs of recovery after water levels declined drastically over the past few months.

The dam plummeted to below 39% after a series of heatwaves and dry conditions in the province and now stood at 40%.

“Gauteng leads with a significant increase to 111.3%, compared to 88.2% last week. This is within the context that Gauteng dams are significantly smaller than those in the Northern Cape and Free State in terms of volume,” the department said.

