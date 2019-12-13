View all in Latest
Traffic officials on high alert as holidaymakers hit the road

Affected routes include the N3 towards Durban, the N1 towards Limpopo and the N14 to the Northern Cape.

The festive season road safety campaign was launched at the Huguenot Tunnel on 5 December 2019 where traffic volumes are starting to pick up. Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
The festive season road safety campaign was launched at the Huguenot Tunnel on 5 December 2019 where traffic volumes are starting to pick up. Shamiela Fisher/EWN.
0 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sanral said traffic on the country’s main highways peaked with many holidaymakers travelling to various destinations for the festive season.

Affected routes included the N3 towards Durban, the N1 towards Limpopo and the N14 to the Northern Cape.

Between 2,000 and 3,500 vehicles are said to be passing through parts of the N3 per hour.

Sanral’s Simon Zwane said traffic officials were on high alert.

“Reduce speed while driving there and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Be patient at all times.”

