Traffic officials on high alert as holidaymakers hit the road
Local
Affected routes include the N3 towards Durban, the N1 towards Limpopo and the N14 to the Northern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - Sanral said traffic on the country’s main highways peaked with many holidaymakers travelling to various destinations for the festive season.
Affected routes included the N3 towards Durban, the N1 towards Limpopo and the N14 to the Northern Cape.
Between 2,000 and 3,500 vehicles are said to be passing through parts of the N3 per hour.
Sanral’s Simon Zwane said traffic officials were on high alert.
“Reduce speed while driving there and be on the lookout for pedestrians. Be patient at all times.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.