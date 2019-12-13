View all in Latest
Suspected Hard Livings gang boss shot dead in Salt River

Staggie is said it be the former leader of the Hard Livings gang. Staggie's brother, Rashaad Staggie, was publicly lynched in Salt River in 1996.

18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former underworld gang figure Rashied Staggie has been shot dead.

Staggie is said it be the former leader of the Hard Livings gang. Staggie's brother, Rashaad Staggie, was publicly lynched in Salt River in 1996.

Former underworld gang boss Rashied Staggie has been shot dead. Picture: Supplied.

Read: The Staggie I know

It’s understood the attack happened in Salt River on Friday morning.

Earlier it was reported that he was is in critical condition in hospital under police guard.

Staggie was granted parole several years ago after serving more than a decade behind bars for rape in 2003.

His murder comes one day after an alleged gang leader was gunned down in Mitchells Plain, in Cape Town.

