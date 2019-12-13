Staggie murder could be linked to Hard Livings, Americans gang war - expert

The former Hard Livings gang leader was shot dead in Salt River on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - A gang expert said Rashied Staggie's killing was not a surprise.

Staggie and his twin brother started the well-known gang in Manenberg decades ago.

Gang expert Don Pinnock said Staggie had created a lot of enemies over the years.

“It’s not surprising that he was killed. He must have a long line of enemies. The war has been going on between the Hard Livings, Americans and Sexy Boys. It’s likely that somewhere there a hit or revenge killing happened.”

Meanwhile, it’s tense outside the house of the murdered former Hard Livings gang leader.

Police have closed off London Way, where he was assassinated while in his car.

Ivan Waldeck, one of Staggie's friends, has refused to speak to the media.

Waldeck was a close associate of Staggie and helped him live a better life after the once-notorious gang leader was released from prison in 2015.

The former Hard Livings boss had been jailed for 13 years in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl and other crimes.

Police are keeping a tight control on movement in and out of the closed-off roads.

Since the shooting, more than 15 anti-gang unit officers have been on the scene.

Forensics investigators have also been seen with what appears to be a storage device for CCTV footage from cameras around Staggie's house.

It's understood two gunmen fired a volley of shots through the windscreen of Staggie's car.

The killing took place on the same road where his twin brother Rashaad Staggie was murdered in a vigilante attack in 1996.

‘LONG OVERDUE’

People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) said the hit on Staggie was long overdue.

Pagad’s Haroon Orrie said the assassination was no surprise.

"This type of issue is long overdue. They’ve taken too many lives in our country. It doesn’t matter, the reason behind why he’s no longer here. He can no longer drive fear into our communities or harm them. Look at what he did in Manenberg alone."

Pictures: Supplied.