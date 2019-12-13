Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
Several red berets delegates were expected to descend to the south of Johannesburg at Nasrec from Friday, where the party’s future plans would be mapped out.
JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is preparing for the election of its top leadership during its second national people’s assembly this weekend.
The country’s third-largest party gained momentum in the last general election, scoring 6% of the votes.
Nominations and voting for the top six positions would take place on Saturday and results are due to be revealed on Sunday.
