Sanef wants MPs to sanction Malema for barring some journos from EFF conference
Journalists from 'Daily Maverick', 'Scorpio', 'amaBhungane', 'Rapport' and Caxton have been denied accreditation for the party's conference this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) said that Parliament must sanction Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema for violating the Constitution if his party did allow all media houses access the party's Nasrec congress.
Journalists from the Daily Maverick, Scorpio, amaBhungane, Rapport and Caxton have been denied accreditation.
In some letters, the EFF said it had the freedom of association to choose who to allow, while in others the party said there wasn't enough space.
But Sanef was not convinced the reasons were genuine.
The editors' forum said it was aware that the EFF had accredited multiple journalists from some media houses, while others who applied on time were told the media accreditation was full.
Executive director Kate Skinner said: “Specifically with amaBhungane and Daily Maverick were sent press statements that stated that EFF has right of association and was, therefore, excluding them.”
Skinner said this was tantamount to violating the very freedoms that the EFF said it was entitled to.
“Julius Malema is a [Member of Parliament] who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, so we are saying that it makes sense for parliamentarians to hold him to account in terms of his oath to uphold the Constitution.”
Sanef believed the media houses were being punished for reporting on alleged corruption involving the EFF leaders.
