Sama hopes to mediate with family in Netcare negligent death matter

A warrant of arrest was issued this week for a prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that it sympathised with families planning to sue 2 Nectcare doctors accused of negligence.

The association said that it hoped for a speedy resolution to the cases to provide closure for all those involved.

The pair are facing culpable homicide charges after Zayyaan's lung collapsed and he died in the intensive care unit in October.

It's understood a total of 21 families have come forward to sue doctors.

Spokesperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “I need to be open and call the family in and listen to what they have to say – listen to their pain and see what we can work around it and mediate. Let’s mediate. It will not bring the child back, unfortunately, but it could prevent the death of other patients.”