Sama hopes to mediate with family in Netcare negligent death matter
A warrant of arrest was issued this week for a prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that it sympathised with families planning to sue 2 Nectcare doctors accused of negligence.
The association said that it hoped for a speedy resolution to the cases to provide closure for all those involved.
A warrant of arrest was issued this week for a prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery.
The pair are facing culpable homicide charges after Zayyaan's lung collapsed and he died in the intensive care unit in October.
It's understood a total of 21 families have come forward to sue doctors.
Spokesperson Dr Angelique Coetzee said: “I need to be open and call the family in and listen to what they have to say – listen to their pain and see what we can work around it and mediate. Let’s mediate. It will not bring the child back, unfortunately, but it could prevent the death of other patients.”
More in Local
-
‘He’s in danger’: Officials ask Capetonians to help find missing autistic teen
-
Ramaphosa, Cabinet ministers seeking solution to power crisis
-
Cops hunt Rashied Staggie’s killers, Pagad says hit ‘long overdue’
-
Court hears CoCT has no accommodation for 600 foreign nationals living at church
-
Traffic officials on high alert as holidaymakers hit the road
-
Kaunda: Recent eThekwini floods claimed 3 lives, damages estimated at R1bn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.