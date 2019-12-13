Ruthless Blitzboks overpower Japan's Brave Blossoms in CT opener

The Blitzboks powered to a 49-0 win over Japan in their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series opener at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Springbok Sevens got off to a flying start at the Cape Town Sevens with a 49-0 demolition of Japan on the first day of the tournament on Friday.

Fresh off their victory at the Dubai Sevens tournament last weekend, Neil Powell's side continued where they left off.

The side were boosted by the return of experienced players such as Seabelo Senatla, Rosko Specman and others from the 15-man format.

The home side didn't take long to get on the scoreboard as speedster Senatla chased down a loose pass in Japan's 10m area, gathered the ball and dived over for the side's first try in the first minute. The conversion put the Blitzboks into a 7-0 lead.

A minute later, Specman received a yellow card for dangerous play.

That, though, failed to dampen the hosts' spirits as South Africa extended its lead after Senatla's brilliant footwork left the Japanese defence back peddling before he passed the ball to Kurt-Lee Arendse who ran to the corner for the Blitzboks' second try.

Even though Powell's side were down to 6 men, they dominated Japan as Arendse scored the side's third try - his second for the game - to extend the scoreline to 21-0.

The match went into the break with South Africa leading 21-0.

South Africa continued where they left off in the first half as JC Pretorius put the home side into a comfortable 29-0 lead before Senatla bagged his second of the game for the Blitzboks to lead 35-0.

It was too easy for South Africa, who received plenty of support from the 8th man - the fans at Cape Town Stadium. Selvyn Davids dotted the fifth try to make it 42-0.

Ruhan Nel then got in on the action at the death, scoring the sixth try for the home side and to hand the Blitzboks a 49-0 victory.