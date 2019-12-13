Ramaphosa, Cabinet ministers seeking solution to power crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the country that there would not be any power cuts from next Tuesday to 13 January 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has been meeting with Cabinet to try and resolve the country's power crisis.

South Africa is facing a serious power problem that has seen Eskom implement over a week of load shedding, with stage 6 on Monday.

Ramaphosa addressed the country this week, saying there had been sabotage at the utility.

The president has called an emergency meeting with Cabinet to formulate a plan to address the country's power woes.

There is pressure on the president and government from all ends, including from the governing party, which this week called for its deployees to bring an end once and for all to load shedding.

However, there is still load shedding with Eskom announcing stage 1 from 4pm on Friday afternoon until further notice.

The power utility said the system remained vulnerable even though the severity was much lower. Apart from wet coal, flooding at some power plants and faulty infrastructure, sabotage was also blamed.

The country first heard of these allegations from President Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he reported back on the electricity crisis.