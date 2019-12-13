Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGB

A draft forensic report delves into the day to day running of the NWGB and painted a bleak picture of the abuse of funds, fraud, irregular appointments, and financial negligence.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro is facing pressure to axe the embattled North West Gambling Board (NWGB) after a forensic report found it mismanaged funds, made irregular appointments, and defrauded the institution.

The findings are contained in a draft forensic report by audit firm SNG Grant Thornton, which Eyewitness News has in its possession. The premier ordered the investigation after allegations of financial mismanagement surfaced.

Two months ago, **EWN **revealed that the NWGB paid over R1 million to companies linked to chairperson Lavelle Vere, money which was meant for community development.

The draft forensic report delves into the day-to-day running of the NWGB and painted a bleak picture of the abuse of funds, fraud, irregular appointments, and financial negligence.

It found board members such as Vere and Lerato Seepe overcharged for their sitting fees and sent excessive travel claims, and the money was released to them with no proper checks and balances. One board member didn’t even take her oath of office or affirmation when she was appointed as required by law.

As for the appointment of the now-suspended CEO Nathan Oliphant, the draft report found he was appointed without the requisite qualifications and his appointment may have been on the instruction of former Finance MEC Wendy Nelson.

The economic development committee chair in the North West legislature Bitsa Lenkopane said things were bad for some time at the gambling board.

“Nothing is happening that is positive at the NWGB except a huge amount of irregular expenditure that cannot be accounted for,” Lenkopane said.

The draft report recommended that the NWGB should be dissolved and the provincial legislature wanted the premier to implement this recommendation sooner rather than later.

Read the findings of the draft forensic report below:

NW Gambling Board draft report by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd