Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGB
A draft forensic report delves into the day to day running of the NWGB and painted a bleak picture of the abuse of funds, fraud, irregular appointments, and financial negligence.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Job Mokgoro is facing pressure to axe the embattled North West Gambling Board (NWGB) after a forensic report found it mismanaged funds, made irregular appointments, and defrauded the institution.
The findings are contained in a draft forensic report by audit firm SNG Grant Thornton, which Eyewitness News has in its possession. The premier ordered the investigation after allegations of financial mismanagement surfaced.
Two months ago, **EWN **revealed that the NWGB paid over R1 million to companies linked to chairperson Lavelle Vere, money which was meant for community development.
The draft forensic report delves into the day-to-day running of the NWGB and painted a bleak picture of the abuse of funds, fraud, irregular appointments, and financial negligence.
It found board members such as Vere and Lerato Seepe overcharged for their sitting fees and sent excessive travel claims, and the money was released to them with no proper checks and balances. One board member didn’t even take her oath of office or affirmation when she was appointed as required by law.
As for the appointment of the now-suspended CEO Nathan Oliphant, the draft report found he was appointed without the requisite qualifications and his appointment may have been on the instruction of former Finance MEC Wendy Nelson.
The economic development committee chair in the North West legislature Bitsa Lenkopane said things were bad for some time at the gambling board.
“Nothing is happening that is positive at the NWGB except a huge amount of irregular expenditure that cannot be accounted for,” Lenkopane said.
The draft report recommended that the NWGB should be dissolved and the provincial legislature wanted the premier to implement this recommendation sooner rather than later.
Read the findings of the draft forensic report below:
NW Gambling Board draft report by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
More in Business
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerable
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?
-
MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEO
-
Rand climbs to 6-week best as flat Fed overshadows local data
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment stats
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.