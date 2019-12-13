Police search for missing Stellenbosch University student, Anele Same

Same was reported missing by her brother after she went missing last week.

CAPE TOWN – Authorities are searching for a Stellenbosch University student who’s been missing for over a week.

Anele Same disappeared last week, and her brother reported her missing on Monday night.

The university's Martin Viljoen said: “She was last seen on our Stellenbosch campus in the early hours of Friday morning; that’s last Friday; and it’s been confirmed that the student shuttle dropped her off at her place of residence in Idas Valley in Stellenbosch. The university is in constant liaison with the SAPS on this matter.”