Police investigation under way after 6 people killed in KZN family massacre

The township of Mpumalanga, west of Durban, woke up to the news that six people had been shot dead on Wednesday night, five of whom were Msomi family members.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bhekuyise Ntuli on Thursday said they could not rule out taxi violence as being behind the massacre of the Msomi family.

KZN police said nine members of the family and a neighbour were watching television when gunmen ambushed them.

#KZNFamilyMassacre Sweleni ‘MaMsomi’ Dlamini - sister of Mvumo Msomi - says the family is shocked by the attack as they are not aware of any enemies. She says her brother held the family together. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/vKXC7LbUhZ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2019

Speculation was rife in the community that the gunmen were looking for a relative involved in the taxi business.

Ntuli said this could not be confirmed yet as investigations were still under way.

“There have been incidents in this area linked to taxi violence, but this one I really can’t confirm that until our investigations are complete,” he said.

KZN Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula tasked the provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate the matter.