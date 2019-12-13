View all in Latest
Police investigation under way after 6 people killed in KZN family massacre

The township of Mpumalanga, west of Durban, woke up to the news that six people had been shot dead on Wednesday night, five of whom were Msomi family members.

The home in Mpumalanga township in Durban where gunmen killed five members of the Msomi family and a neighbour on 11 December 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
The home in Mpumalanga township in Durban where gunmen killed five members of the Msomi family and a neighbour on 11 December 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
4 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Community Safety MEC Bhekuyise Ntuli on Thursday said they could not rule out taxi violence as being behind the massacre of the Msomi family.

The township of Mpumalanga, west of Durban, woke up to the news that six people had been shot dead on Wednesday night, five of whom were Msomi family members.

KZN police said nine members of the family and a neighbour were watching television when gunmen ambushed them.

Speculation was rife in the community that the gunmen were looking for a relative involved in the taxi business.

Ntuli said this could not be confirmed yet as investigations were still under way.

“There have been incidents in this area linked to taxi violence, but this one I really can’t confirm that until our investigations are complete,” he said.

KZN Police Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula tasked the provincial Organised Crime Unit to investigate the matter.

