Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA
The SACP general-secretary said the party through its alliance with the ANC and Cosatu had done immense work in fighting for the poor and the working class.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Blade Nzimande on Thursday said if the party collapsed, it would have devastating consequences for the country.
Nzimande addressed delegates at the end of a special congress held in Kempton Park.
He said the SACP - through its alliance with the African National Congress (ANC) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) - had done immense work in fighting for the poor and the working class.
Nzimande said the SACP played a pivotal role in steering South Africa in the right direction.
“Without the SACP, things would have long gone wrong in this country. That’s why we must also be careful not to allow the SACP to be marginalised in any of our formations because without us as communists continuing to do work and to act as a vanguard, this country would not go where it wants to go,” Nzimande said.
