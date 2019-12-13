MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal

The country’s competition commission said earlier this month that Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they fail to cut data prices within two months.

JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group will defend its views on lower data prices before a Competition Tribunal if the competition watchdog refers the case, Rob Shuter, chief executive of the South African telecoms group, said on Thursday.

