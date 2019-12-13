Mkhwebane’s former COO considering other avenues after court ruling
However, no details were given about whether they would apply for leave to appeal or approach the Constitutional Court.
JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers for former chief operations officer (COO) in the Office of the Public Protector said on Thursday they would be moving their case to a higher court after losing in the High Court in Pretoria.
However, no details were given about whether they would apply for leave to appeal or approach the Constitutional Court. The High Court dismissed an application by Basani Baloyi to challenge her dismissal with costs.
In October, Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane dismissed Baloyi in what the former official claimed was motivated by ulterior motives. But Judge Mmonoa Teffo ruled that the High Court didn’t have the jurisdiction to rule on the matter.
In her bid, Baloyi had taken two matters against Mkhwebane to court. First, was her dismissal and second, was Mkhwebane’s handling of certain investigations, saying she had breached her constitutional duty.
Baloyi’s lawyer Eric Mabuza said the court completely ignored the latter.
“She also wanted an order declaring that the Public Protector was violating the Constitution. In our respectful view, that is a serious allegation for the court to simply ignore and say it had no jurisdiction over the matter,” he said.
But Mkhwebane agreed with the court.
“In this matter, we’ve been arguing that it should be dealt with at a different forum and we welcome this judgement,” she said.
Mabuza said they would be approaching another court that should be able to rule on Baloyi’s dismissal and Mkhwebane’s conduct.
Timeline
More in Local
-
WC govt partners with community members on EMS safety programme
-
Yolisa Matakata's appointment as WC top cop to bring stability - Fritz
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA
-
Police investigation under way after 6 people killed in KZN family massacre
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.