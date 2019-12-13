View all in Latest
Mantashe takes first steps to increasing power generating capacity for SA

The Mineral Resources and Energy Department published a request for information on Friday as part of a risk mitigation power procurement programme.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has taken the first step towards developing more electricity capacity for the country.

The department published a request for information on Friday as part of a risk mitigation power procurement programme.

This week, Mantashe announced that he was considering short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country.

The Mineral Resources Department said that the request for information published was to enable it to have a sense of immediate generation options available to help fill the short-term gap.

Spokesperson Nathi Shabangu: "The RFI is intended to analyse options for procuring about 2,000MW to 3,000MW of generation capacity that can be grid connected in the shortest term at the least possible cost."

He said it opened the doors to independent power producers.

"The department would really welcome responses from existing projects, projects that are under development and any projects from any technologies."

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a meeting with Cabinet to try and resolve the country's power crisis.

The RFI published today was on the agenda.

