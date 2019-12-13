Mantashe takes first steps to increasing power generating capacity for SA
The Mineral Resources and Energy Department published a request for information on Friday as part of a risk mitigation power procurement programme.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has taken the first step towards developing more electricity capacity for the country.
The department published a request for information on Friday as part of a risk mitigation power procurement programme.
DMRE PUBLISHES REQUEST FOR INFORMATION (RFI— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@Energy_ZA) December 13, 2019
) TO ASSESS GENERATION OPTIONS AVAILABLE IN THE SHORT TERM,
Respondents may access the RFI from the following websites https://t.co/sfT5vmMJYR or https://t.co/YGk1Gp0GPL or https://t.co/9TxKWigxJY. @Energy_ZA @DMR_SA @GwedeMantashe1
In line with the immediate measures to ensure energy supply announced by the Ministry earlier this week, the DMRE has today published the Request For Information (RFI) in respect of the design of a risk mitigation power procurement programme. @Energy_ZA— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@DMR_SA) December 13, 2019
The Department invites responses from the market on innovative potential solutions to deliver power generation to the grid as expeditiously as possible.— Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (@DMR_SA) December 13, 2019
This week, Mantashe announced that he was considering short and medium-term interventions to both the electricity and energy challenges facing the country.
The Mineral Resources Department said that the request for information published was to enable it to have a sense of immediate generation options available to help fill the short-term gap.
Spokesperson Nathi Shabangu: "The RFI is intended to analyse options for procuring about 2,000MW to 3,000MW of generation capacity that can be grid connected in the shortest term at the least possible cost."
He said it opened the doors to independent power producers.
"The department would really welcome responses from existing projects, projects that are under development and any projects from any technologies."
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was in a meeting with Cabinet to try and resolve the country's power crisis.
The RFI published today was on the agenda.
More in Business
-
Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerable
-
Premier Mokgoro under pressure to dissolve corruption-accused NWGB
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to Tribunal
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?
-
MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.