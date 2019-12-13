Malema: Daily Maverick is propaganda machinery for the cabal
Describing the Daily Maverick as a 'propaganda' publication, EFF leader Julius Malema said that the online news agency had always been aware of its standing with the EFF.
JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has refuted claims that the party has banned media houses from attending its second national elective conference, but has confirmed that the Daily Maverick has been banned from ever covering the party.
The congress is set to get underway in Nasrec on Saturday.
Describing the Daily Maverick as a "propaganda" publication, Malema said the online news agency had always been aware of its standing with the EFF.
Earlier, it was reported that journalists from _Rapport _and Caxton were barred from covering the three-day gathering.
However, Malema has dismissed these claims, with reporters from the media houses confirming their presence.
“Now there is nothing negative to write about, you fundraise a story [that] ‘_Daily Maverick _is banned’ but not now – it has always been. Our relationship with ANN7 is not a news publication. They are propaganda machinery for the cabal.”
At the same time, the South African National Editors' Forum said that Parliament must sanction Malema for violating the Constitution if his party did allow all media houses access the party's Nasrec congress.
Sanef’s Kate Skinner said: “Julius Malema is a [Member of Parliament] who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, so we are saying that it makes sense for parliamentarians to hold him to account in terms of his oath to uphold the Constitution.”
The forum believed the media houses were being punished for reporting on alleged corruption involving the EFF leaders.
More in Politics
-
Ramaphosa, Cabinet ministers seeking solution to power crisis
-
Sanef wants MPs to sanction Malema for barring some journos from EFF conference
-
EFF explains where it got R32m for elective conference and it's 'not VBS'
-
Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA
-
Sarb denies being uncooperative in Mkhwebane's VBS saga probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.