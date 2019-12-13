Malema: Daily Maverick is propaganda machinery for the cabal

Describing the Daily Maverick as a 'propaganda' publication, EFF leader Julius Malema said that the online news agency had always been aware of its standing with the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has refuted claims that the party has banned media houses from attending its second national elective conference, but has confirmed that the Daily Maverick has been banned from ever covering the party.

The congress is set to get underway in Nasrec on Saturday.

Describing the Daily Maverick as a "propaganda" publication, Malema said the online news agency had always been aware of its standing with the EFF.

Earlier, it was reported that journalists from _Rapport _and Caxton were barred from covering the three-day gathering.

However, Malema has dismissed these claims, with reporters from the media houses confirming their presence.

“Now there is nothing negative to write about, you fundraise a story [that] ‘_Daily Maverick _is banned’ but not now – it has always been. Our relationship with ANN7 is not a news publication. They are propaganda machinery for the cabal.”

At the same time, the South African National Editors' Forum said that Parliament must sanction Malema for violating the Constitution if his party did allow all media houses access the party's Nasrec congress.

Sanef’s Kate Skinner said: “Julius Malema is a [Member of Parliament] who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, so we are saying that it makes sense for parliamentarians to hold him to account in terms of his oath to uphold the Constitution.”

The forum believed the media houses were being punished for reporting on alleged corruption involving the EFF leaders.