Kaunda: Recent eThekwini floods claimed 3 lives, damages estimated at R1bn
DURBAN – Ethekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that this week's floods had claimed the lives of three people and severely impacted over 200 homes.
He said that this had added to the backlog of government assistance for disaster victims.
The mayor said that recent disasters were beginning to have an adverse effect on the municipality and its ability to fulfill its service delivery obligations.
Since the beginning of this year, eThekwini has experienced intermittent incidents of torrential rains.
Officials said that these disasters had resulted in damage to infrastructure amounting to over R1 billion.
Kaunda said the city was running out of emergency funds for disasters.
“As we are experiencing further damages, it’s also impacting on the quantification of the damage, which requires more funds. Hence, as a municipality, we are looking at other ways of deliberately allocating budgets for these disasters.”
He said they had been advised that there would be more severe storms and people in vulnerable areas were being evacuated.
