Kaunda: People at risk of future disasters if they build in dangerous zones
eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that government efforts were hampered by people relocating to areas where they'd previously been evacuated from.
DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said that hundreds of people were at risk of being severely affected by future disasters because they build houses in areas that were not conducive for human habitation.
He said that government efforts were hampered by people relocating to areas where they'd previously been evacuated from.
The mayor said they had now decided to wipe out all shacks that had been removed by officials.
"We do have a strategy now that we need to demolish the houses wherever we've addressed the issue, we demolish that and we build strong forums and communities which will be able to educate people as to why they should not continue to build in dangerous zone which we've identified."
Kaunda added that the recent disasters were beginning to have an adverse effect on service delivery as some budgets had to be redirected to disaster relief programmes.
