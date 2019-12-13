Ian Khama expresses confidence in Ramaphosa to resolve SA power crisis
Khama flew into South Africa to set the record straight on allegations of illicit money flows and terrorism levelled against him and Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Botswana President Ian Khama on Thursday said he had faith in President Cyril Ramaphosa to resolve the ongoing energy crisis.
Khama flew into South Africa to set the record straight on allegations of illicit money flows and terrorism levelled against him and Bridgette Motsepe-Radebe. But his media briefing was delayed as many journalists blamed heavy traffic where many lights were off.
Ever ready with straight-talk on international issues but always cautious not to overstep, Khama said he was watching the energy crisis in South Africa with keen interest.
“I have every confidence that President Ramaphosa is determined to tackle the problem. Don’t put your eggs in one basket – like with coal – from a strategic point of view diversify to renewable energy like solar,” he said.
Khama said he was aware that South Africa was looking at nuclear options, which had its challenges and controversies, but the country should embrace Independent Power Producers.
“Secondly, it’s not to put all your eggs in one basket with those who provide the power – have a number of power producers. Eskom will continue to be there like the Botswana Power Corporation, but we need to open up to IPPs if they assure that their fees are not going to go through the roof.”
Khama said he found it necessary to set the record straight in South Africa regarding allegations of illicit money flows and terrorism against him, saying in a few months, international investigations would show that they were fabricated maliciously.
WATCH: Ramaphosa will solve Eskom issues - Khama
