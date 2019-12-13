View all in Latest
‘He’s in danger’: Officials ask Capetonians to help find missing autistic teen

Stella Bohinza, who is believed to be autistic, was last seen by his mother last Friday.

Stella Bohinza has been missing since Friday, 6 December 2019. Picture: Missing Children SA/facebook.com
Stella Bohinza has been missing since Friday, 6 December 2019. Picture: Missing Children SA/facebook.com
0 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy from the Joe Slovo area.

Stella Bohinza, who is believed to be autistic, was last seen by his mother last Friday.

The medium-built teenager has a birthmark on his leg and was wearing a green T-shirt, brown jacket, blue jeans and brown slippers at the time of his disappearance.

The Pink Ladies Organisation’s Dessie Rechner said: “The 13-year-old, a boy who can’t speak or hear, is still missing. We are still searching and looking for ways to find him. We ask the public to help us. He’s in danger out there.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Milnerton South African Police Service.

Timeline

