Flood damage to infrastructure affecting water supply in Tshwane - Tau
Acting City of Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau said that water tankers would be distributed throughout the affected areas including Cullinan, Rayton and Refilwe.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane said that the recent floods had damaged pipelines in the east of Pretoria, restricting water supply.
It said that the supply line to the Cullinan water treatment plant had been extensively damaged.
The pipeline was washed away with its concrete support structure and valves after heavy downpours hit various parts of the city this week.
#CullinanWaterInterruption— City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) December 13, 2019
On Tuesday, December 10 2019, the raw water supply pipeline to the Cullinan Water Treatment Plant (WTP) was extensively damaged by the latest floods within the City, leading to imminent water interruption to some areas east of Pretoria. (1/7)
“Currently the pipeline has been damaged completely. It is estimated that the repair work can take anything up to 8 months. This brings the supply of water into the area into a complete halt, but the City of Tshwane has put plans in place.”
At the same time, the Gauteng provincial government has promised housing for Tshwane residents who were displaced during the floods.
Premier David Makhura said residents of flood-hit Mamelodi would be relocated before Christmas.
On Wednesday, the premier addressed hundreds of residents who had been affected by the recent floods in Tshwane which killed two people and left hundreds displaced.
Residents of Eerste Fabriek have found refuge at numerous disaster relief centres - the largest being the Mamelodi Baptist Church.
The overcrowded church has become a temporary home to 479 people.
Tshwane emergency services said about 1,300 people were affected by the recent floods.
