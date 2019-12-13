Flood damage to infrastructure affecting water supply in Tshwane - Tau

View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
Go

Flood damage to infrastructure affecting water supply in Tshwane - Tau

Acting City of Tshwane Mayor Abel Tau said that water tankers would be distributed throughout the affected areas including Cullinan, Rayton and Refilwe.

Shacks have been swallowed by the floods in Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Shacks have been swallowed by the floods in Tshwane. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
4 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane said that the recent floods had damaged pipelines in the east of Pretoria, restricting water supply.

It said that the supply line to the Cullinan water treatment plant had been extensively damaged.

The pipeline was washed away with its concrete support structure and valves after heavy downpours hit various parts of the city this week.

Acting Mayor Abel Tau said that water tankers would be distributed throughout the affected areas including Cullinan, Rayton and Refilwe.

“Currently the pipeline has been damaged completely. It is estimated that the repair work can take anything up to 8 months. This brings the supply of water into the area into a complete halt, but the City of Tshwane has put plans in place.”

WATCH: 185 people rescued from Mamelodi floods

At the same time, the Gauteng provincial government has promised housing for Tshwane residents who were displaced during the floods.

Premier David Makhura said residents of flood-hit Mamelodi would be relocated before Christmas.

On Wednesday, the premier addressed hundreds of residents who had been affected by the recent floods in Tshwane which killed two people and left hundreds displaced.

Residents of Eerste Fabriek have found refuge at numerous disaster relief centres - the largest being the Mamelodi Baptist Church.

The overcrowded church has become a temporary home to 479 people.

Tshwane emergency services said about 1,300 people were affected by the recent floods.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA