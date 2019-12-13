Fire crews battle blaze in mountains above Greyton & Genadendal

-
Vaal Dam levels improve following heavy rains across GautengLocal
-
Fire crews battle blaze in mountains above Greyton & GenadendalLocal
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerableLocal
-
WC govt partners with community members on EMS safety programmeLocal
-
Mkhwebane’s former COO considering other avenues after court rulingLocal
-
Winning big, Johnson on course to deliver swift BrexitWorld
-
-
-
-
-
Yolisa Matakata's appointment as WC top cop to bring stability - FritzLocal
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SAPolitics
-
Police investigation under way after 6 people killed in KZN family massacreLocal
-
MTN will defend its views on data prices if case referred to TribunalBusiness
-
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?Business
-
Sarb denies being uncooperative in Mkhwebane's VBS saga probePolitics
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment statsBusiness
-
Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - NeilsonPolitics
-
Nzimande: Janusz Walus must rot in jailPolitics
-
Mkhwebane clears Mbete, Joemat-Pettersson, Muthambi & Mashaba in probesPolitics
-
ANC welcomes life sentences for Victor Molosi's killersPolitics
-
FS DA accuses ANC's Setsoto Municipality mayor of being a Lesotho nationalPolitics
-
Mkhwebane holds off releasing reports into IPPs, Eskom & VBSPolitics
-
Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet upPolitics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Keep calm and restore our confidence in cricketOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Eskom's fiasco is one more step towards a failed stateOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: The impact of slates and factions on the ANC and SAOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: Eskom, SAA, Prasa - we'll do what we must to save themOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: From IT to the arts in the workplaceOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The gentleman’s game has been turned into one of dysfunctionOpinion
-
OPINION: Jailing gay people should qualify Zambia as an apartheid stateOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Sex education raises questions about the role of the state in SAOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Mistrust between CSA and media is the last thing cricket needsOpinion
-
-
-
MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEOBusiness
-
Rand climbs to 6-week best as flat Fed overshadows local dataBusiness
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment statsBusiness
-
-
NW Gambling Board faces dissolution over board mismanagement, fraudBusiness
-
Dudu Myeni’s ‘delinquent director’ trial to go ahead in JanuaryBusiness
-
28,000 jobs lost in Q3 - Stats SABusiness
-
Angela Bassett wants to raise awareness for type 2 diabetesLifestyle
-
Sir Patrick Stewart didn't want 'Star Trek' returnLifestyle
-
R Kelly's ex-wife threatens to sue LifetimeLifestyle
-
Scientists devise 'lifespan clock'Lifestyle
-
'The Lion King' remains a true & authentic SA story, says Lebo MLifestyle
-
REVIEW: The Longest March by Fred KhumaloOpinion
-
Caitlyn Jenner is Google's most searched star in UKLifestyle
-
Harvey Weinstein reaches $25 million settlement with accusersLifestyle
-
Nonbinary pronoun 'they' named Merriam-Webster word of yearLifestyle
-
Man United thrash AZ, Basaksehir dump Moenchengladbach out of Europa LeagueSport
-
Rodgers rules out January departures from LeicesterSport
-
Hamilton talks informal, says Ferrari chiefSport
-
Stormers confirm coaching team for 2020 Super Rugby seasonSport
-
Blitzboks unchanged for Cape Town Sevens tournamentSport
-
Momentum to continue ODI sponsorship if CSA adheres to certain conditionsSport
-
Magnificent seven: Els' Internationals 'feed off' rookie energySport
-
Siphiwe Tshabalala hopes Chiefs will get the silverware this seasonSport
-
Captain Woods to play again as US look to bounce backSport
CARTOON: Who Sabotaged Eskom?
-
CARTOON: From Miss Universe to Miss ManagementBusiness
-
CARTOON: The Battle for JoburgPolitics
-
CARTOON: If it Looks, Walks and Quacks Like a Duck...Sport
-
CARTOON: Court shooting!Politics
-
CARTOON: Flight RiskLocal
-
CARTOON: Siya In The FutureSport
-
CARTOON: Eskom's New PackagePolitics
-
CARTOON: Grounded in Logic?Business
-
CARTOON: Big Push for Tutu!Sport
Fire crews battle blaze in mountains above Greyton & Genadendal
The fire broke out late Wednesday and is still raging.
CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are battling a blaze in the mountains above Greyton and Genadendal, in the Western Cape.
The fire broke out late Wednesday and is still raging.
Enviro Wildfire Services is investigating the cause of the fire, but initial indications were that it was started intentionally.
Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys said: “The fire started late Wednesday afternoon and we believe it was started through malicious ignitions. We used aerial resources, in the beginning, to safeguard structures as well as yesterday morning and that was successful. The fire is currently sitting high up the mountain above Greyton, but the terrain and heat is making difficult to maintain this fire."
More in Local
-
Vaal Dam levels improve following heavy rains across Gautengone minute ago
-
Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerable34 minutes ago
-
WC govt partners with community members on EMS safety programme0 minutes ago
-
Mkhwebane’s former COO considering other avenues after court ruling2 minutes ago
-
Yolisa Matakata's appointment as WC top cop to bring stability - Fritz18 minutes ago
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA2 minutes ago
