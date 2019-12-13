View all in Latest
Fire crews battle blaze in mountains above Greyton & Genadendal

The fire broke out late Wednesday and is still raging.

FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
FILE: Picture: Facebook.com.
one minute ago

CAPE TOWN - Fire crews are battling a blaze in the mountains above Greyton and Genadendal, in the Western Cape.

The fire broke out late Wednesday and is still raging.

Enviro Wildfire Services is investigating the cause of the fire, but initial indications were that it was started intentionally.

Overberg fire chief Reinard Geldenhuys said: “The fire started late Wednesday afternoon and we believe it was started through malicious ignitions. We used aerial resources, in the beginning, to safeguard structures as well as yesterday morning and that was successful. The fire is currently sitting high up the mountain above Greyton, but the terrain and heat is making difficult to maintain this fire."

Timeline

