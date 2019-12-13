Eskom: Stage 2 load shedding under way, system still vulnerable
Apart from wet coal, flooding at some power plants and faulty infrastructure, sabotage was also blamed this week.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Friday announced that stage two rotational load shedding has been implemented from 9 am until 11 pm.
• How to check your load shedding schedule
The power utility said the system remained vulnerable even though the severity was much lower. Apart from wet coal, flooding at some power plants and faulty infrastructure, sabotage was also blamed.
The country first heard of these allegations from President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday when he reported back on the electricity crisis.
CITY POWER WARNS OF FRAUDSTERS
Meanwhile, Joburg residents were warned against fraudsters posing as City Power employees allegedly trying to extort money from customers.
The utility said two incidents were reported where these people - under the preteens of City Power technicians or contractors - had asked customers to pay a sum of money to avoid their power supply being cut.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the imposters could be working with the utility’s employees to target residents.
“We can’t rule out the fact that our own employees or even contractors could be part of these people. We also can’t rule out that someone within City Power or the City of Johannesburg, who has a bill of some of our customers, could give that kind of information to fraudsters,” he said.
WATCH: All leave for Eskom executives, managers cancelled
