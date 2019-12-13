Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one

This follows nine days of outages, which have seen industries coming to a standstill, with South Africans suffering repeated blackouts.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now rolled back its load shedding to stage one.

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Eskom executives to find solutions to the country's power crisis.

Sabotage, poor maintenance and wet coal have been cited as some of the reasons for the latest round of load shedding.