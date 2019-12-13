Eskom rolls back power cuts to stage one
This follows nine days of outages, which have seen industries coming to a standstill, with South Africans suffering repeated blackouts.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has now rolled back its load shedding to stage one.
#PowerAlert 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 13, 2019
13 December 2019
Eskom will move from stage 2 loadshedding to stage 1 from 16h00 today @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @CityofJoburgZA @City_Ekurhuleni @eThekwiniM @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @IOL @News24
• How to check your load shedding schedule
On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Eskom executives to find solutions to the country's power crisis.
Sabotage, poor maintenance and wet coal have been cited as some of the reasons for the latest round of load shedding.
