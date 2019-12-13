EFF explains where it got R32m for elective conference and it's 'not VBS'
The party’s treasurer-general, Leigh-Ann Mathys, told reporters that the organisation had no external funders.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that it had spent R32 million to organise its elective conference, which is set to get under way in Nasrec on Saturday.
The party’s treasurer-general, Leigh-Ann Mathys, told reporters that the organisation had no external funders.
The six-year-old party is convening its second National People’s Assembly amid talks of heightened contestations.
Mathys dismissed questions about whether the party’s elective conference was being funded by ill-gotten gains from the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.
“We have increased our seats in Parliament. It’s pretty much double. In all our legislatures, from Parliament, the IEC and provincial legislature have pretty much doubled since June 2014. Our expenses have not [increased] so we have managed our money well.”
She added that instead, the party was relying only on funds collected through its statutory bodies.
Over 3,800 delegates are expected to attend the conference, with the party’s leaders confirming that political parties which were inspired by the EFF on the continent, were among its expected guests.
WATCH: Mathys: No VBS money used for EFF conference
More in Politics
-
Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
-
Nzimande: Without SACP, things would have long gone wrong in SA
-
Sarb denies being uncooperative in Mkhwebane's VBS saga probe
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment stats
-
Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - Neilson
-
Nzimande: Janusz Walus must rot in jail
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.