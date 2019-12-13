'Dr John Kani' – Stellenbosch University to confer honorary doctorate on Kani
John Kani’s recent popular works include roles in 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Black Panther' and as the voice of Rafiki in Disney’s 'Lion King'.
JOHANNESBURG – Veteran actor John Kani will on Friday receive an honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University.
The 76-year-old actor, director and playwright said he's humbled.
The 76-year-old actor, director and playwright said he's humbled.
“It is a great honour on my life to be recognised for the body of work and the little things that I have done in my life, which is simply witnessing the journey of every human being. To me, it’s very interesting to follow the common man, the small person, and tell their story on how they feel and how I’ve impacted on their lives.”
WATCH: John Kani and Dawin Minaar to star in 'The Train Driver'
