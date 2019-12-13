Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s appeal in Vrede dairy farm case
The North Gauteng High Court on Friday dismissed Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to appeal an earlier order that found her office liable for 85% of the DA and Casac’s legal costs.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not be allowed to appeal an order to personally pay the costs of challenging the Estina Dairy Farm court case.
The North Gauteng High Court on Friday dismissed Mkhwebane’s application to appeal an earlier order that found her office liable for 85% of the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution’s (Casac) legal costs.
The Public Protector was also ordered to pay 7.5% of the costs out of her own pocket.
Judge Ronel Tolmay found that Mkhwebane failed South Africans because of the way she conducted her investigation into the Vrede dairy farm project.
Mkhwebane said she was not surprised by Judge Tolmay’s decision.
Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said that the Public Protector was not surprised by that judge's decision.
“Obviously, the Public Protector is disappointed with the outcome, but this is not the end of the road. She will be petitioning the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to challenge the decision of the High Court – so the matter is far from over.”
More in Local
-
Police search for missing Stellenbosch University student, Anele Same
-
Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
-
PICS: Suspected Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie shot dead
-
Ian Khama expresses confidence in Ramaphosa to resolve SA power crisis
-
Vaal Dam levels improve following heavy rains across Gauteng
-
Fire crews battle blaze in mountains above Greyton & Genadendal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.