Cops hunt Rashied Staggie’s killers, Pagad says hit ‘long overdue’

The 58-year-old was shot dead while in his car outside his home in London Way, in Salt River, on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Police are hunting the killers of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie.

Staggie was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Twin brothers Rashied and Rashaad Staggie became notorious gang leaders during the 90s.

Their gang the Hard Livings waged war on arch-rivals The Americans, leading to bloodshed in gang-ridden suburbs of Cape Town.

Rashaad Staggie was killed in a mob attack in 1996 at a time when anti-gang movement People Against Gangsterism and Drugs (Pagad) declared war on organised crime.

That killing was highly publicised and happened on the same road in which Rashied Staggie was killed on Friday.

The 58-year-old was handed a 15-year jail sentence in 2003 for various crimes, including the kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

He was released on parole in 2013 and professed to be reformed.

While out on parole, Staggie was arrested for being in possession of illegal firearms, ammunition and the possession of the suspected stolen property.

The exact motive for his murder has not been confirmed.

‘LONG OVERDUE’

Pagad on Friday said the hit on Staggie was long overdue.

The anti-gang movement’s Haroon Orrie said the assassination was no surprise.

"This type of issue is long overdue. They’ve taken too many lives in our country. It doesn’t matter, the reason behind why he’s no longer here. He can no longer drive fear into our communities or harm them. Look at what he did in Manenberg alone."