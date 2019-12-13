Yolisa Matakata's appointment as WC top cop to bring much stability - Fritz

Prior to Thursday’s announcement, the province had been without a permanent police commissioner for more than three months.

CAPE TOWN - Western Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Thursday said the appointment of provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata would bring much stability to the police service.

Matakata became the province’s first female commissioner.

Matakata is from the Western Cape and had 34 years’ experience with much of it in Crime Intelligence and stints as Hawks head nationally and in the province.

Fritz said he looked forward to working with her.

“It is my hope that we will work closely together to improve safety in the province, particularly through departmental initiatives, such as provincial police forums,” he said.

Premier Alan Winde said the appointment would bring steadfast leadership and stability to policing in the province.

Matakata was one of the few candidates police management and provincial government agreed on.