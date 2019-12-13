Alleged CT train arsonists acted on orders of third force - Untu
Transport union Untu believes that the two teenagers accused of a devastating arson attack at Cape Town station acted on the orders of a third force.
CAPE TOWN - Transport union Untu believes that the two teenagers accused of a devastating arson attack at Cape Town station acted on the orders of a third force.
Late last month, 18 carriages at the station went up in flames.
Police made a breakthrough this week with the arrest of the two boys.
Untu said they had "serious doubts" that the teenagers are behind the ongoing attacks over the past four years.
The union's Sonja Castens said they had repeatedly asked the SAPS to utilise its Crime Intelligence service to confirm the union's suspicion that a third force was behind the attacks.
Castens said that the rapid rail police unit was failing in its duties.
"If they were identified on CCTV footage, they are most likely the victims of a very well organised third force that's behind all of this. We want the police to intensify their efforts."
The unit provides visible policing to ensure the safety of commuters.
"If you look at the mandate to protect commuters and employees of Prasa, having no assistance from the police is not helping."
More in Local
-
EFF explains where it got R32m for elective conference and it's 'not VBS'
-
'Dr John Kani' – Stellenbosch University to confer honorary doctorate on Kani
-
Warmer weather expected for long weekend, WC set for some rain
-
Police search for missing Stellenbosch University student, Anele Same
-
Court dismisses Mkhwebane’s appeal in Vrede dairy farm case
-
Stage set for EFF’s second national people’s assembly for this weekend
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.