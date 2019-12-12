Yolisa Matakata named new WC police commissioner

She takes over from acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

CAPE TOWN - After months of speculation and several controversies, Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced Yolisa Matakata as the new provincial police commissioner for the Western Cape.

Matakata has 34 years of service in the police and was at one stage the acting national head of the Hawks.

She takes over from acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi.

Cele made the announcement in Pretoria.

