Woman (61) wounded in Lavender Hill shooting
The shooting took place in the vicinity of De Waal Court in Lavender Hill on Wednesday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Police on Thursday were investigating an attempted murder case after an elderly woman was shot and wounded in Lavender Hill.
The shooting took place in the vicinity of De Waal Court on Wednesday afternoon. Arrests were yet to be effected.
Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A 61-year-old woman was shot and wounded by an unidentified suspect who was randomly shooting. The woman was shot and transported to a medical facility, and the suspect is yet to be arrested.”
Members of the public with information were advised to contact Steenberg police.
