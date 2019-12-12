Steenhuisen: Now not the time for MPs to have feet up
The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants MPs to put on hold their Christmas celebrations and holidays and head back to Parliament to debate and come up with solutions for the load shedding crisis.
The party on Thursday briefed the media about how rolling blackouts had affected small businesses in the Cape Town CBD.
DA leader John Steenhuisen also met small business owners and entrepreneurs in the Cape Town CBD to discuss the rolling blackouts.
#Eskom DA leader John Steenhuisen on how blackouts are affecting small business. BN pic.twitter.com/GF0us7lB7v— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2019
He said that only lawmakers could come up with lasting solutions and put in place reforms in the energy sector.
He said that it was for this reason that his party had written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to recall MPs from their Christmas break to deal with the crisis.
"It is unconscionable that at a time of national crisis like this that the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa remains closed. This is not a time for MPs to have their feet up, it's time for MPs to have their hands on in this crisis and that's why we've written to the Speaker and we've asked her to convene Parliament again."
He said that Eskom must immediately be split into two entities, one for generation and the other for supply. And unlike the ANC’s proposal, these entities must operate independently of each other.
