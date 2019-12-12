-
Second time Durban family the victims of massacre, says neighbour
Family friend and neighbour Meshack Radebe said that in 1992, the Msomi family were attacked by gunmen and eight family members were killed.
DURBAN - The community of the Mpumalanga township in Durban is in shock following the massacre of five members of the Msomi family.
Mvumo Msomi, his three children, a cousin and a neighbour were watching television when gunmen opened fire on them.
It's emerged that this is the second time that this family has been attacked this way.
Family friend and neighbour Meshack Radebe said that in 1992, the Msomi family were attacked by gunmen and eight family members were killed.
#KZNFamilyMassacre Msomi family neighbour, former Deputy Speaker of the KZN legislature Meshack Radebe says in 1992 - the family was attacked in a similar way and lost 8 members. He has, however, denounced speculation that the attack was politically motivated. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ovNnNFhiZ8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 12, 2019
The family's spokesperson Ndodo Msomi said that Wednesday night's ambush has devastated the family.
"As six people died, you cover one person at a time, but if you are six, there's a big problem. These people have to be buried now but our pockets are leaking."
Neighbours said that the Msomi family were peace-loving.
The motive for last night's attack is unknown but police are investigating.
