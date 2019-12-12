View all in Latest
Second time Durban family the victims of massacre, says neighbour

Family friend and neighbour Meshack Radebe said that in 1992, the Msomi family were attacked by gunmen and eight family members were killed.

The home in Mpumalanga township in Durban where gunmen killed five members of the Msomi family and a neighbour on 11 December 2019. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
5 minutes ago

DURBAN - The community of the Mpumalanga township in Durban is in shock following the massacre of five members of the Msomi family.

Mvumo Msomi, his three children, a cousin and a neighbour were watching television when gunmen opened fire on them.

It's emerged that this is the second time that this family has been attacked this way.

Family friend and neighbour Meshack Radebe said that in 1992, the Msomi family were attacked by gunmen and eight family members were killed.

The family's spokesperson Ndodo Msomi said that Wednesday night's ambush has devastated the family.

"As six people died, you cover one person at a time, but if you are six, there's a big problem. These people have to be buried now but our pockets are leaking."

Neighbours said that the Msomi family were peace-loving.

The motive for last night's attack is unknown but police are investigating.

