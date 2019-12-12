One of suspects arrested for murder of CT child (10) known to family
The girl was playing near her home in Mitchells Plains on Sunday when she was caught in gang crossfire.
CAPE TOWN - One of the men arrested for the murder of 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly is known to the family.
The girl was playing near her home in Mitchells Plains on Sunday when she was caught in gang crossfire.
Police Minister Bheki Cele visited her family on Wednesday.
Two of the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder appeared in court also on Wednesday.
One was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, while the other is accused of murder.
Insaaf Kelly has told **Eyewitness News **that the man accused of her child's murder is a family friend.
“I just want to know why. He knew her as a family friend…”
On Tuesday, gang shootings continued even while Kelly's funeral was under way.
Cele believes incoming police recruits can make a difference in Cape Town communities plagued by violence.
“There are 5,010 and 1,100 of them are coming to the Western Cape. So, that is after their pass out on Friday.”
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa on Load shedding: Cabinet to discuss extra generation capacity
-
Court to hear case to put 4 Gauteng taxi associations under administration
-
Conservationists, healers team up to save pepper-bark tree
-
Arrest of officials implicated in waste collection tender fraud welcomed
-
Man accused of killing toddler Jeremiah Ruiters found guilty
-
Magashule: Reports of plot to oust Ramaphosa an attempt to divide ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.