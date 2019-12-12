One of suspects arrested for murder of CT child (10) known to family

The girl was playing near her home in Mitchells Plains on Sunday when she was caught in gang crossfire.

CAPE TOWN - One of the men arrested for the murder of 10-year-old Ayesha Kelly is known to the family.

The girl was playing near her home in Mitchells Plains on Sunday when she was caught in gang crossfire.

Police Minister Bheki Cele visited her family on Wednesday.

Two of the three suspects arrested in connection with the murder appeared in court also on Wednesday.

One was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, while the other is accused of murder.

Insaaf Kelly has told **Eyewitness News **that the man accused of her child's murder is a family friend.

“I just want to know why. He knew her as a family friend…”

On Tuesday, gang shootings continued even while Kelly's funeral was under way.

Cele believes incoming police recruits can make a difference in Cape Town communities plagued by violence.

“There are 5,010 and 1,100 of them are coming to the Western Cape. So, that is after their pass out on Friday.”