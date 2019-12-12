Nzimande: Janusz Walus must rot in jail
Speaking at the closing of the special congress of the SACP, Nzimande said they would oppose any action to release him.
JOHANNESBURG - SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande said that convicted murderer Janusz Walus must rot in jail until he reveals the truth about the assassination of late SACP leader Chris Hani.
Walus is serving a life sentence for the crime, which was committed in 1993.
On Thursday, the Pretoria High Court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to reconsider granting him parole within 60 days after setting aside an earlier decision to refuse him parole.
"Janusz Walus must rot in jail unless he speaks the truth and nothing but the whole truth as to who he was working with to plan and execute the assassination of our late general secretary Comrade Chris Hani."
