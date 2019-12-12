NSPCA lays criminal complaint against NW game farm

It said 51 tigers and 13 lions were found on the premises in Klerksdorp to be living in severe conditions.

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) on Thursday said it laid a criminal complaint against a game farm in the North West where more than 60 lions and tigers were found to be living in severe conditions.

It said 51 tigers and 13 lions were found on the premises in Klerksdorp.

The unit responded to a tip-off that tigers on the property appeared to be suffering from heat exhaustion and were not given adequate drinking water and shelter.

The manager of the NSPCA’s wildlife protection unit, Douglas Wolhuter, said this was in violation of the Animal Protection Act.

“To keep tigers in these conditions is unacceptable, and in fact, this is a prime example of why we should not be keeping exotic species in South Africa or any wild animal in captivity for that matter,” he said.