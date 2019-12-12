View all in Latest
Nothing illegal about election of new JHB council speaker: Makhubo

Last week, Vasco da Gama was initially voted out through a motion of no confidence, however, after an objection it was found that he had actually retained his position.

Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Twitter/@Geoff_Makhubo
Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Twitter/@Geoff_Makhubo
2 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said there was nothing illegal about Wednesday's council meeting, which elected the African National Congress (ANC)’s Nonceba Molwele as the new speaker.

Last week, Vasco da Gama was initially voted out through a motion of no confidence, however, after an objection, it was found that he had actually retained his position.

The ANC pushed ahead on Wednesday and voted in a new speaker with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) not present.

The DA wrote to municipal manager Ndivhoniswani Lukhwareni, calling on him to not to allow the council sitting, saying it would be illegal since the speaker’s position was not vacant.

However, Lukhwareni himself presided over the meeting that elected Molwele as the new speaker.

Makhubo said council rules had not been flouted: “We got legal advice and we are solid on our case. If they are going to court, then we defend.”

But the DA said the law was abused and it was taking legal action.

