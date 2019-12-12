MTN to defend views on data prices if referred to competition tribunal - CEO
Earlier this month, Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they do not agree to cut pre-paid data prices in the next two months.
JOHANNESBURG - MTN Group will defend its views on recommendations of the Competition Commission before a Competition Tribunal if the competition watchdog refers the case, Rob Shuter, chief executive of the South African telecoms group, said on Thursday.
Earlier this month, Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said Vodacom and MTN could face prosecution if they do not agree to cut pre-paid data prices in the next two months.
This followed the findings of a data services inquiry launched in August 2017 which showed prices charged by the operators were higher in South Africa than in other African markets in which they were operating.
The same was true when comparing local data costs with those outside Africa, Bonakele said.
Vodacom and MTN say the comparisons are uninformative because cost and quality differences across countries, including spectrum allocations, may account for variations in pricing.
On pre-paid data pricing, MTN agrees that there is work to be done, Shuter said in a transcribed investor call on the findings of the commission.
“But we have consistently signalled that we are busy with that and we have made a lot of progress and that it is dependent on allocation of spectrum to carry traffic cost effectively,” he said.
MTN does not support “heavy-handed” regulatory intervention on free data and zero rating of data, wholesale market and infrastructure sharing, he said.
“In the event that we do have a fundamental difference of opinion, the legal route available to us would be to defend the position in front of the Competition Tribunal if it is referred by the Competition Commission,” Shuter added.
The group has met with the commission, the regulator and with a number of the key ministries where it put forward its position and arguments.
More in Business
-
Rand climbs to 6-week best as flat Fed overshadows local data
-
Cosatu calls for tougher exchange controls in wake of Q3 employment stats
-
Load shedding costing CT R50m per stage per day - Neilson
-
NW Gambling Board faces dissolution over board mismanagement, fraud
-
Dudu Myeni’s ‘delinquent director’ trial to go ahead in January
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.